Beekeeping venture flourishes in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, April 8: Amidst concerns over the declining global bee population due to the use of pesticides, beekeeping emerges as a crucial endeavour, not only for environmental sustainability but also for economic empowerment in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

One Babul Bania stands as an example after he embarked on the journey of beekeeping while inspiring others, including his son Geetarth Bania, to take forward this initiative.

Despite facing challenges and limited government support, the Bania family preserved their expertise in beekeeping.

Babul Bania, while speaking to The Assam Tribune, recalled that his participation in a government-sponsored beekeeping training programme in 2019 laid the foundation for their venture.

Following the training, the Bania family took proactive steps in beekeeping and through dedication, they started producing high-quality, indigenous honey.

Meanwhile, Geetarth Bania, who is currently pursuing his post-graduate programme, attributed this success to their commitment to purity and authenticity in honey production.

Despite initial challenges, including the lack of profitability experienced by Babul Bania, the family’s determination propelled them forward.

“There is no adulteration in our honey, so the public also wants our honey, which is produced indigenously. Our honey is cheaper than those available in the market, so maybe we have a demand for the honey in Sonitpur district,” said Babul Bania.

The father-son duo now oversees multiple honey-producing boxes, each yielding over one litre of honey per day. They further informed that they have also completed the necessary registration procedures for their beekeeping enterprise.

Reflecting on their journey, Babul Bania expresses his willingness to mentor the next generation of beekeepers.