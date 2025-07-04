Beef smuggling bid foiled in Dhubri, 30 kg seized, one arrested

Dhubri, Jul 4: Amidst the ongoing crackdown against illegal beef trade in Assam, police on Friday morning seized 30 kg of banned beef being smuggled into the state from neighbouring West Bengal.

The operation was carried out along the busy 127 B National Highway by the Balajan police surveillance team under Gauripur police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team led by IC Uttam Ray intercepted a suspicious scooter bearing West Bengal registration number WB 63 D 0084 that was heading towards Gauripur. When the rider ignored police signals to stop, the team initiated a swift chase and successfully apprehended the vehicle.

Upon inspection, the police recovered approximately 30 kg of beef concealed inside the scooter. The accused, identified as Nazmal Mia, son of Saiyad Ali Mia, a resident of Tufanganj in West Bengal. He was immediately taken into custody.

This incident underscores the continuing challenge faced by law enforcement agencies in curbing the illegal supply of beef, despite intensified state-wide operations. Sources indicate that banned beef is frequently smuggled across the Assam–West Bengal border, with suppliers attempting to outpace police enforcement.

The arrested individual is currently being interrogated to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling. Legal proceedings are underway, and further investigation is on.