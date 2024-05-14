B'deshi terror suspects nabbed in Guwahati; face court proceedings

Guwahati, May 14: Two suspected terrorists, identified as Bahar Mia (aged 30) and Rasul Haque (aged 40), both residents of Bangladesh, were produced in court after being arrested by the Special Cell of the Assam Police.

The suspects were apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station in Paltan Bazar, where they had plans to travel to Bangladesh via Agartala. They will be questioned at the Assam Police's Special Branch to gather further information about their activities and connections.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo were nabbed by the police on Monday. The police, in a statement, said, “The suspected cadres of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate association of Muslim terror outfit namely Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS- an organization banned in India with all its affiliated groups) were apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station by an Assam Police Team on 13th May, 2024.”

“These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without Passport and obtaining Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam, India. Incriminating documents including Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards suspected to be fake and fraudulently obtained were recovered and seized from them. These cadres visited Guwahati with a view to mobilising and radicalising the gullible Muslim youths of Assam and India to join the terror outfit and indulge in terror acts following which they were arrested under several acts including UA(P) Act, Section 12 of The Passport Entry To India Act, 1920 and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946,” read the statement.