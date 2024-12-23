Assam Police downplay potential militant threat after B'desh verdict on Paresh Baruah

Guwahati, Dec 23: By commuting the death sentence of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah to life imprisonment, Bangladesh has given a clear signal that from now on it will not adopt a hard-line approach towards the militant groups of the North East. But Assam Police is of the view that it would not be possible for the ultras to set up major bases in Bangladesh under the current situation. Paresh Baruah was awarded a death sentence in an arms haul case in Chittagong in 2004, where ten truckloads of arms and ammunition were seized. But recently, the Bangladesh High Court reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment.

Commenting on the issue, police sources told The Assam Tribune that it would not be easy for the militant groups to set up new bases in Bangladesh. Sources pointed out that apart from ULFA(1), most major militant groups of Assam have come over ground by giving up arms. The people of the state are fed up with gun culture, and the militants do not have the public support, sources said.

Moreover, though the present government in Bangladesh may be soft towards the militants, the army and police officers would be very careful before extending a helping hand to militants. "Bangladesh is not like India. There were incidents when Army officers were jailed after the change of government. That is why no officer will extend help to militants, as that may lead to serious consequences in case of a change of government," sources pointed out.

There was a time when almost all the militant groups of the Northeast had strong bases in Bangladesh, but the Sheikh Hasina government arrested leaders of the outfits and handed them over to India. Most of the outfits, which had bases in Bangladesh at one point in time, are not active anymore. Tripura-based militant groups are also not active. Under the circumstances, it will be difficult for the ultras of the North East to re-establish strong bases in the neighbouring country.

Replying to a question on whether Paresh Baruah has business interests in Bangladesh as reported earlier, sources said that it is difficult to ascertain whether he still has business interests in that country. "But Baruah's wife still lives in Bangladesh. If the family has no financial interest, there should not have been any reason for her to stay there at a time when Baruah has not visited Bangladesh for years," sources added.

By-

R Dutta Choudhury