B'desh envoy on 3-day Tripura visit; to check Agartala ICP & Akhaura Land Port

Agartala, Aug 1: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, arrived in Agartala on Friday for a three-day visit to Tripura, according to senior officials.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner, during his visit, is set to meet Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Official reports add that the envoy will also visit the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the Akhaura Land Port on the Bangladesh side.

On Saturday, he will depart for Akhaura ICP to visit Ashuganj port via Bangladesh territory, the statement said, adding that Hamidullah is also scheduled to inspect the Nischintapur railway station, part of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link.

A technical trial run on the newly constructed railway tracks from Bangladesh's Gangasagar to Tripura's Nischintapur was successfully conducted in September 2023.

However, the project could not be operationalised due to a sudden political shift in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh envoy will also visit Sabroom in South Tripura to inspect Maitri Setu, connecting Sabroom with Bangladesh's Ramgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, inaugurated Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh in March 2021, but it could not be made operational due to the regime change in Dhaka.

- PTI