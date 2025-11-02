Bay of Bengal moisture brings rain to Assam; mercury dips 5°C below normal

Guwahati, Nov 2: Incessant rains over the last couple of days have brought down the temperatures by 4 to 5 notches below normal across the State.

Though moderate rains occurred at most places in the State, some places like Dhemaji (80mm) and Gossaigaon (60mm) experienced heavy showers in the last 24 hours. The rains have been triggered by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the low pressure system in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Daytime temperature in Guwahati was around 25.3 degrees on Saturday, which is 4.7 degrees below normal. Except for Silchar, most other places recorded maximum temperature which was significantly lower than normal.

“Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall is likely at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 1,” an IMD forecast said.

Rainfall will, however, decrease from Monday, leading to rise in daytime temperatures.

According to IMD’s monthly outlook for November, normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except for some areas in northwest India and South peninsular India, where below-normal rainfall is likely during the month.

But temperatures in most parts of the Northeast are likely to be above normal during the month.

During the current season (from October 1), Assam saw 114.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 123 mm.

By Staff Reporter