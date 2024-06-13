Basic life support training for Nalbari Police Personnel

Guwahati, Jun 13: Apollo Excelcare Hospital organized a free BLS (Basic Life Support) training workshop in collaboration with Nalbari Police HQ for the police personnel posted under Nalbari DEF on Wednesday at Nalbari District Library Auditorium to raise awareness about SCA (Sudden Cardiac Arrests). The training workshop was inaugurated by Supriya Das, IPS (Superintendent of Police, Nalbari) and attended by around 100 police personnel including officers and other ranks. Dr. Debanga Borah and Dr. Pranasmita Deka (Consultants of Emergency Department, Apollo Excelcare Hospital) were the designated instructors for the workshop who provided hands on CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training and explained the audience how it is possible to restart a heart with proper CPR technique in the event of a SCA. The instructors also guided them how to handle road traffic accident victims with head/spinal injury and how to safely move them from an accident site to a nearby hospital.

Supriya Das, IPS stated “This joint initiative will surely go a long way in responding to emergencies as police are the first people that citizens turn to in times of emergencies. This is an essential life-saving skill that everyone needs to learn so that bystanders can become saviours. I thank Apollo Excelcare Hospital for this wonderful initiative and look forward to continue this association.”Dr.Debanga Borah added by saying “Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) kills around 7 lakh people every year and 95% of those deaths are due to lack of life-saving defibrillation that needs to be given within the first few minutes. Equipping the police personnel with this life saving skill will improve the emergency response during such situations and help in saving many lives.”

Post training, the police personnel were handed over certificates issued by SEMI (Society of Emergency Medicine in India). Functionaries of Apollo Excelcare Hospital also handed over first aid kids to the Superintendent of Police to be used by the police stations under Nalbari DEF.“Apollo Hospitals acknowledges the fact that our police force works tirelessly to protect the citizens and are always the first to respond in a crisis. They are known for keeping a cool head in challenging situations and we feel equipping them with this knowledge will be an important step in spreading awareness about this life saving technique. This may inspire common people to follow their example as well. We have been working closely with the police force to spread awareness about SCA and impart BLS training to as many personnel as possible, over the past one year.” stated Arnab Jyoti Das (Public Relations Officer, Apollo Hospitals).