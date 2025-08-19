‘Baseless, misleading’: Adani Group denies link to 3,000-bigha land row in Dima Hasao

Guwahati, August 19: The Adani Group, on Tuesday, issued a categorical denial of reports circulating in the media and on social platforms that nearly 3,000 bighas of land in Dima Hasao district had been allotted to it for setting up a cement plant.

In an official statement, the conglomerate termed the reports “baseless, false and misleading,” stressing that it has no links whatsoever with Mahabal Cement, the company at the centre of the controversy.

“Linking the Adani name to Mahabal Cement is mischievous. Mahabal Cement is not related to, owned by or connected with the Adani Group in any manner whatsoever,” the company clarified.

The group urged media outlets, digital platforms, and the public to verify facts before sharing unsubstantiated claims, warning that the spread of misleading information only fuels confusion.

The clarification followed widespread circulation of news reports, social media posts, and video clips from an ongoing Gauhati High Court hearing.

The controversy intensified after a video of Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi’s sharp remarks during a hearing went viral. In the footage, Justice Medhi could be heard criticising the state government’s decision to allot such a vast tract of land to Mahabal Cement.

“What kind of a decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what? How do you allot 3,000 bighas to a company? Do you understand the magnitude of 3,000 bighas? It will be half of the district,” Justice Medhi said in open court, questioning the rationale of the allotment.

The viral video sparked uproar across platforms, with many posts incorrectly linking the Adani Group to the deal. The company’s denial seeks to put an end to speculation surrounding its role in the issue.