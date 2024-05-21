Barpeta's Brilliant Star: Krishangi Kashyap Shines at IIT Indore

Barpeta, May 21: In a remarkable achievement, Krishangi Kashyap, a brilliant star hailing from Barpeta, has emerged as a top performer at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore. Krishangi secured the coveted IIT Topper award with an impressive score of 9.45 marks in her post-graduate examination in Astronomy, Astrophysics, and Space Engineering.

Krishangi's academic journey is a testament to her dedication and brilliance. She previously earned distinction in physics from Bhattadeva University in Pathshala, before embarking on her post-graduate studies at IIT Indore in 2022. Her goal is to become a space scientist, a dream she is steadily turning into reality.



Adding to her accolades, Krishangi was selected to represent India at the 55th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC 55) 2024 organized by NASA in Texas, USA, a testament to her exceptional research capabilities.



Her research, titled "Surface and Subsurface Regolith Characterization of Lunar South Pole using Chandrayaan-2 Dual-Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR)," focuses on the south pole of the moon. Her father, Hitesh Sharma, proudly shared this significant achievement with the media. Krishangi is also investigating the location of water on the lunar surface, further underscoring her contribution to space science.

