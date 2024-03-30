Barpeta: Woman stabbed to death by nephew over land dispute

Barpeta, Mar 30: In a deeply distressing incident, a resident of Howly, identified as Babita Das, met a tragic end as she was brutally murdered by her own nephew at her residence.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Baruah from Moutupuri village in Howly under Barpeta District, perpetrated this shocking crime, leaving the community reeling in disbelief.



Following the heinous act, the accused fled to Barpeta in search of refuge, seeking shelter at a relative's house.



However, upon being denied help by the relative's family, he hastily sought shelter at Barpeta Satra Namgarh.



Suspicion arose when locals noticed the accused wearing shoes within the sacred premises of the satra, leading them to question his presence.



Eventually, he was interrogated by the residents, during which he confessed to the grievous offense of killing his aunt.



In a chilling revelation, the accused cited a longstanding land dispute between the two parties as the motive behind the brutal murder.



Prompt action was taken by the Barpeta police, who apprehended the accused from the premises of Barpeta Satra, based on information provided by the vigilant locals.

