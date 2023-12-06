Barpeta: Unidentified infant found lifeless, partially consumed

Barpeta, Dec 6: In a deeply distressing incident, the lifeless body of an unidentified infant has been discovered in Gandhinagar, near Chaulkhoa River, Barpeta.

The grim scene unfolded around 11 a.m. on December 6, revealing the infant's body in a horrific state, with approximately half of it consumed by an unknown animal.

A swift response from the Barpeta police ensued as a team arrived at the location to investigate this harrowing situation. The identity of the infant remains unknown till the filing of this report.

Local residents, shocked by the gruesome discovery, assert that the infant does not belong to anyone in the vicinity. Speculation arises that someone may have callously abandoned the infant, either while still alive or after a malicious act resulting in its tragic demise. The investigation is currently underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding this heart-wrenching incident.