Barpeta: Tragic death of inmate by suicide unveils alleged conspiracy in Mandia OP

Barpeta, April 24: In a disturbing incident, an accused detained by the Mandia police outpost took his own life inside the police outpost on Tuesday night, raising suspicions of foul play and revealing a possible conspiracy.

The deceased, identified as Lutfar Rahman, reportedly became ensnared in a scheme orchestrated by his friend Jamaluddin, according to family members. Jamaluddin, who operated SBI's customer service point, allegedly engaged in burglary operations with Lutfar's assistance. It is believed that Jamaluddin controlled the proceeds from these illicit activities.

Under the pretext of filing a police complaint to recover insurance money, Jamaluddin implicated Lutfar as the main suspect, effectively making him the scapegoat for the entire operation.

Feeling ashamed and overwhelmed by the situation, Lutfar took his own life using a handcuff rope while in police custody, as stated by his family members.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased was sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has sparked concerns about the treatment of detainees and the need for thorough investigations into allegations of foul play. In response, the In-Charge of Mandia outpost, Susmita Borah, has been placed on reserve closed. Moreover, a constable and a LC, Roshan Ali, were suspended.