Barpeta: Tampering of names surface in PM's housing scheme

Barpeta, Nov 28: There have been allegations of tampering in the name of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) beneficiaries in Bagodi village panchayat of Barpeta development block.

As per sources, the guardian's name of the beneficiaries has been tampered. As for instance, the father's name of the beneficiary Asiya Begum of the panchayat is mentioned as Rajmitra Gogoi.

Similarly Mohit Gogoi's name is mentioned as the father and husband of several beneficiaries like Zahoora Sikdar, Maynal Haque, Majeda Begum, Ajufa Begum etc.

Rajmitra Gogoi's name has also cropped up against the father's names of Saleha Begum, Jamiran Nessa, Hanufa Begum and Liaquat Dewan.

Meanwhile, a section of people have lodged a case at Barpeta police station after the Gram Panchayat has already given houses to these beneficiaries. They allege that there is no one named Gogoi in the Panchayat.

The Bagodi Gram Panchayat president admitted that the names of the father or husband of several beneficiaries were wrongly mentioned during the census. However, there was no irregularity in the granting of PMAY houses. The panchayat president even alleged that a case was filed against him for not paying the money demanded by a section of people.

The Barpeta police has initiated an investigation in this regard.