Barpeta: Students’ body calls for 12-hour bandh on Sept 2

Barpeta, Sept 1: The All Barpeta District Students Union on Friday has called for a 12-hour Barpeta district bandh on September 2 (Saturday) in protest against the bifurcation of Barpeta in the name of formation of Bajali district.



In a press meet at Shaheed Bhawan in Barpeta, the students union informed that several organisations including All Assam Students Union (AASU) have expressed their support to the bandh. They are hopeful that the bandh will draw the attention of the government which will lead to the reconsideration of the decision.

The bandh will commence from 5 am to 5 pm on September 2.

It may be recalled that recently the state government has merged areas of Barpeta district like Sarbhog, Barpeta Road, Hawly etc. with Bajali district in the name of formation of new districts which has been opposed by the people.