Barpeta student accused of manipulating exam scores

Barpeta, Jun 2: In a shocking turn of events, the principal of Ganesh Lal Choudhary (GLC) College, in Assam’s Barpeta Road has filed an FIR against one of their own students, following an alleged scam involving tampering with semester marks.

The incident came to light when a mathematics department teacher asked students in the sixth semester to bring their previous marksheets for verification. Upon inspection, the teacher was astonished to find that the marks of one of the students had been suspiciously inflated compared to the original results.



"The student had secured almost 6 points in each paper in the original marksheet, but according to the new marksheet, he scored 8 points in almost all papers," explained the in-charge principal. "It is impossible to re-evaluate each paper of a semester, so how can the marks for each paper be hiked?"



When confronted by the teachers, the student, a resident of Howly, refused to provide any explanation for the discrepancy in his marks.



Sources reveal that the student allegedly paid a sum of Rs. 10,000 to have his previous semester marks increased.



However, despite being detained by the Barpeta Road police, teachers allege that the student was not properly investigated and was released shortly after.

In a surprising twist, the hiked marksheet that was uploaded in a reputed State University website was replaced with the original marksheet within a day, raising suspicions of foul play within the university itself.

The principal's decision to file an FIR against the student has shed light on the alleged mark-tampering scam and sparked concerns about the integrity of the examination system.



Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.



