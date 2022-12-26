Barpeta: Sherman Ali Ahmed detained for obstructing eviction drive in Baghbor

Barpeta, Dec 26: The Barpeta police on Monday picked up suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for obstructing eviction drive at the Baghbor constituency to clear illegally occupied government lands.

As per sources, Ahmed staged a sit-in protest during the eviction drive at Satra Kanara village in the Baghbor constituency of Assam's Barpeta district that was being carried out to clear around 400 bighas of government lands which was occupied illegally.

Despite repeated requests by the district authorities, Ahmed carried on with his protest following which he was detained by the authorities, he further demanded a written commitment from the authorities for the rehabilitation of the landless people.

While speaking to media, Ahmed stated, "The primary responsibility of the government and the authorities concerned is to protect the rights of the people. Proper notice should have been given to the people before carrying out eviction. The landless people should not be harassed in the name of eviction and they should be provided with proper rehabilitation."

Meanwhile, the district authorities claimed that circulars were issued about the eviction drive to the occupants of the government lands a week ago.



