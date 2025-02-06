Barpeta Satra to host grand Sri Krishna Doul Mahotsav celebrations from March 13

Barpeta, Feb 6: The historic Barpeta Satra is all set to celebrate the much-awaited Sri Krishna Doul Mahotsav from March 13 to 16 this year.

The Satra Management Committee officially kicked off the festival's promotion, unveiling posters and banners on Thursday.

The opening ceremony, held within the Satra premises, was graced by Burha Satradhikar Dr. Babul Chandra Das, who revealed the promotional materials in the presence of committee members.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Das outlined the structured programme for the four-day festival, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the event.

“Today, we unveiled the banner and poster, marking the beginning of the Mahotsav preparations. This year, we will celebrate the four-day Dol Utsav, with all rituals being observed properly,” Dr. Das said.

The festivities will begin on March 13 with Gondh Yatra, followed by Bhar Doul on March 14 and 15. The celebrations will culminate on March 16 with Suweri or Phakuwa festivities.

Dr. Das highlighted that the Doul Mahotsav is not just a celebration of joy but is deeply rooted in Satriya traditions and spiritual practices.

This year, special efforts will be made to focus on the cultural and religious aspects of the festival, ensuring a rich experience for all, he said.

“We are hopeful that everyone will come together to celebrate this festival of colours with joy and fervour,” Dr. Das added.

With today’s event marking the official start of the preparations, the Sri Krishna Doul Mahotsav is expected to draw large crowds and mark an important cultural occasion in the region.