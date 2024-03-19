Barpeta: Sarbananda Sonowal predicts BJP alliance victory in Assam

Barpeta, March 19: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the Krishnaguru Sevashram in Nastra, Barpeta district, today to seek blessings ahead of the upcoming elections. Sonowal, known for his devotion to Krishnaguru, emphasised the importance of seeking blessings before undertaking any significant endeavour.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Sonowal expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek blessings from his guru. He highlighted the significance of spiritual guidance in both personal and public life, underscoring the role of blessings in shaping societal and national endeavours.

Responding to queries from reporters regarding the electoral prospects in Assam, Sonowal exuded confidence in the BJP alliance's performance. He predicted that the alliance would secure more than eleven seats, with the possibility of exceeding twelve. Sonowal also expressed optimism about the BJP alliance candidate's victory in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.

Reflecting on his constituency of Dibrugarh, Sonowal expressed faith in the electorate's support and expressed hope for favourable election outcomes. He emphasised the importance of continued efforts to address the aspirations and concerns of the people, pledging to work tirelessly for their welfare.