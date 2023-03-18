Barpeta: Police recovers stolen cash worth Rs 26 lakhs within 24 hours

Barpeta, March 18: In a major success, Howly police on Saturday, recovered stolen money of Rs. 26 lakhs within 24 hours of the cash being stolen.

The amount was stolen from the house of a businessman named Navaratan of Madhuvaishya Road in Howly on Friday evening.

Notably the amount was stolen by Navaratan’s servant Rohit Kumar who worked for him since 7 years. Rohit stole the money and hid it in the jungle behind his house.

The amount which was stolen belonged to three businessmen including Navaratan. Police took immediate action and arrested Rohit after the three businessmen informed the cops about the incident.