Barpeta: Police arrest three leaders from banned PFI and CFI

Barpeta, April 8: Three top leaders from the banned organisations - Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) who were on the lookout list of the Assam Police were arrested on Thursday.

Barpeta District Superintendent of Police, Amitabh Sinha, during a press conference confirmed regarding the arrest of the top leaders from Barpeta Road railway station.

The arrested PFI and CFI leaders were identified as Zahidul Islam, Zakir Hussain and Abu Sama Ahmed.

Zahidul Islam, who hails from Baksa, Assam, is the National Treasurer of CFI; Zakir Hussain who also belongs from Baksa is the State Secretary of the PFI, while Abu Sama Ahmed is the President of the state unit of PFI. “Ahmed was earlier arrested in a case related to PFI activities after the organisation was banned in India, but he is out on bail and was still involved in activities related to the PFI and its affiliated organisations. We have seized around Rs 1.5 lakh cash from their possession and other incriminating documents related to PFI activities. Bank accounts and ATM cards were also seized from their possession,” the SP informed.

According to the SP the organisational activities of the banned PFI are still continuing in the state. The three PFI and CFI leaders of Assam were carrying out organisational activities in the outskirts of the state. They were hiding in different states of the country for a long time after fleeing from Assam.

The leaders were arrested following a raid conducted by the police at the Barpeta Railway station while they were travelling from Delhi. The SP further mentioned that the police had been looking for these PFI and CFI leaders for a long time and interrogations are going on. They will be produced before the Barpeta chief judicial magistrate's court today. However, the police will appeal to the court seeking their custody of the three top leaders for the sake of investigation.