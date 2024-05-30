Barpeta mourns loss of Mukul Das, veteran leader of Assam Movement

Barpeta, May 30: The city of Barpeta is mourning the demise of Mukul Das, a prominent leader of the Assam Movement.

Das, who was severely ill for several days, passed away on Wednesday evening after his health deteriorated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday.

Hundreds of people gathered at his residence to pay their last respects as his lifeless body was brought home. The body was then taken to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party office in Barpeta, where Das was an active leader who dedicated much of his life to the party.

AGP leaders Tara Prasad Das, Gunindra Nath Das, and Barpeta Lok Sabha candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury paid their tributes.

The funeral procession made its way to the Barpeta Municipality office, where Das had previously served as the chairman. From there, the procession headed towards the Press Club in Barpeta.

After a brief halt at the Barpeta Press Club, where various organisations paid their respects, the mortal remains of Das were taken to the cremation ground for the last rites, attended by no less than 500 people.

As a mark of respect, the Barpeta Municipality has called for a four-hour ‘bandh’ (strike) from 8 am to 12 pm on May 30.

Tragically, a family member of the late leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, alleged that they received eluded behaviour from party members, including those now holding ministerial positions in the state government, during Das’s treatment period, despite their previous closeness to him.