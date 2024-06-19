Barpeta: Mob attack leaves six injured in Baghbar land dispute

Barpeta, June 19: In a shocking incident of violence, a long-standing land dispute between two families in Baghbar, Barpeta District, escalated into a violent clash, leaving six people injured.

The incident occurred when the family of Ekabbar Ali attempted to construct temporary fencing and dig a drain to release excess water on their land.



According to the victims, a mob of 20–25 people, allegedly led by a police sub-inspector named Hazer Ali, attacked Ekabbar Ali's family.



The assault left six individuals with injuries, requiring immediate hospitalisation at Mandia Model Hospital and Barpeta Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment.



One of Ekabbar Ali's sons, who witnessed the attack, stated that the incident unfolded after they had undertaken the construction of the fencing and drainage work on their property.



However, their actions were met with fierce opposition from the opposing party, leading to the violent confrontation.

