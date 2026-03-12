Barpeta Medical College renaming row: Gaurav slams move, questions CM’s intent

Guwahati, March 12: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday, strongly criticised the Assam government’s reported decision to remove the name of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta, calling the move an insult to a distinguished Assamese personality and freedom fighter.

In a statement posted on social media, Gogoi expressed deep concern over the decision, alleging that the move undermines the legacy of one of Assam’s most prominent figures.

“The Assam government’s decision to remove the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed from the Barpeta Medical College is extremely unfortunate and deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

He said that Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was not only a respected freedom fighter but also the first Assamese to serve as the President of India and “this decision is a grave insult”.

“…What could be the justification for removing his name from Barpeta Medical College, which was named in honor of such a respected son of Assam? Or is this yet another attempt by the Chief Minister to pursue communal politics and create religious polarization for vote-bank interests by removing the name of the late former President?...” the post read.

Calling on the state government to reconsider the move, Gogoi urged the authorities to retain the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed for the Barpeta Medical College.

He also emphasised that honouring the contributions of great personalities from Assam and preserving their legacy is the collective responsibility of the people of the state.

“…Respecting the history of Assam, its pride, and the contributions of its great personalities is the responsibility and duty of every citizen of the state,” the post further read.

Ahmed, who served as the fifth President of India from 1974 until his death in 1977, is remembered for his contributions to the country and for representing Assam at the highest constitutional office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had defended the state cabinet’s decision to rename the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, saying the move was taken to maintain uniformity in the naming pattern of government medical colleges across the state.

Sarma said most state-run medical colleges in Assam are named after their geographical locations, and the decision was made to bring the Barpeta institution in line with that convention.

With inputs from IANS