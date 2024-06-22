Barpeta Medical College pioneers on-site birth certificate and Aadhaar issuance

Barpeta, June 22: In a groundbreaking initiative, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH) in Barpeta has become the first in Assam to provide newborns with birth certificates and Aadhaar numbers during discharge.

This innovative programme, launched on June 21, is a collaborative effort between the medical college administration and the district authorities.

The initiative kicked off with two sets of new parents receiving their infants' birth certificates and Aadhaar numbers on the hospital premises.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Principal of FAAMCH, Dr. Partha Pratim Baruah, Superintendent of FAAMCH, and Geetashri Lachit, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) of Barpeta District.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Talukdar revealed that this initiative was undertaken following advice from the Chief Minister of Assam.

The Chief Minister had previously instructed all medical colleges in Assam to provide birth certificates to newborns before discharge.

FAAMCH's swift action in implementing this directive, coupled with the addition of Aadhaar enrollment, sets a new standard for administrative efficiency in the state's healthcare system.

This move is expected to significantly streamline the documentation process for new parents, eliminating the need for multiple visits to government offices in the crucial early days of childcare.