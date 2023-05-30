Barpeta: Locals demand probe into encroachment of Satra land by land mafias

Barpeta, May 31: Following encroachment of Satra land by alleged land mafias the locals of Barpeta district in Assam has demanded a probe into the matter.

As per sources, the incident came to light when locals asserted that about 126 bighas of land in Majergaon located about three kilometres away from Barpeta Satra was illegally encroached by two land mafias and sold to people for lakhs of rupees without any valid documents.

Moreover, locals claimed that the two land mafias namely Nurul and Subur are running excavators day and night on the Satra land and selling it at exponential prices.

The district administration taking cognisance of the matter directed the circle officer to conduct a preliminary inquiry. The circle officer will soon submit a probe report to the district administrator regarding the encroachment on the Satra land.