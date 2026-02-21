Barpeta jewellery store armed robbery: Four held, hunt on for fifth accused

Barpeta, Feb 21: Four persons have been held in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery showroom in Assam’s Barpeta district, on Saturday.

Police said four suspects were detained from Goalpara district and brought to Barpeta for questioning. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

“Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe,” a police official added.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at Senco Alankar, located on Durgabari Road in Barpeta Road town. The showroom is owned by Asit Devnath, a resident of Kokrajhar.

According to the showroom manager, Dimpal Talukdar, five armed men stormed the establishment during broad daylight and held staff and customers at gunpoint.

“The robbers tied the hands and mouths of staff members. Some of them sustained minor injuries,” Talukdar said.

He claimed that jewellery and cash worth around Rs 25 crore were taken away during the robbery. However, initial estimates of the stolen property vary.

Local sources have put the value of the looted gold, silver and diamond jewellery at several crores, with some estimates ranging between Rs 4 crore and Rs 12 crore. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI