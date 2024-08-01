Barpeta: Heated situation after minor boy struck by CRPF Jawan's baton

Barpeta, Aug 1: Tensed situation prevailed after a routine vehicle inspection in the Nagaon area of Barpeta district turned chaotic on Wednesday night when a 6-year-old child was accidentally struck by a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawan's baton.

The incident occurred when security forces attempted to stop a scooter for inspection.



The child was returning home with his mother, and a Kung Fu instructor after a training session in Sarthebari.



Eyewitnesses report that the CRPF personnel signalled the scooter to stop, citing the riders' failure to wear helmets.



However, the driver allegedly attempted to evade the checkpoint, prompting a jawan to use his baton to halt the vehicle. In the ensuing commotion, the baton inadvertently struck the young boy on the head.



The situation quickly escalated, with local residents gathering at the scene in protest.



Barpeta police officials arrived promptly to defuse tensions and restore order. The injured child was immediately provided medical attention.

