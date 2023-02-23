Barpeta: Gang of brokers create ruckus at Medical College

Barpeta, Feb 23: Barpeta police along with the hospital authorities are on the verge of eradicating gang of brokers which have been creating ruckus at Barpeta Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital (FAAMC).

Over the matter the Barpeta police raided against the brokers who were involved in cases of harassment and embezzlement of money from patients and patient's families in various ways.

Notably, an operation led by Barpeta Sadar police station in-charge Ranjan Doley conducted a raid and busted the broker gang. Three brokers, identified as Majibul Hussain, Dilbar Hussain and Ayub Ali were arrested during the process.

According to the police officer, the brokers harass patients and patients' families in various ways ranging from blood to purchase of medicines.

Even though medicines are available free of cost at the hospital the racket forces patient to buy medicines from pharmacies.

During a press conference Ranjan Doley stated that the entire broker gang is controlled by a section of pharmacy in the vicinity of Barpeta Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, workers of FAAMC appealed the public to inform the doctors if they find anything about the brokers in the hospital.