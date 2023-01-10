Barpeta doctor arrested for sexually assaulting child

Barpeta, Jan 10: In a shocking incident, a doctor has been apprehended by the Barpeta police on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a child. As per reports, the accused identified as Dr Shahidul Islam has been arrested by police under POCSO Act.

Islam who is a doctor at Manikpur Hospital has been arrested from his home in Howly on Tuesday. According to the complaint, the doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The police arrested Dr Shahidul Islam on the basis of an FIR lodged by a woman from Jyoti Village in Barpeta.

However, the doctor has claimed that the allegations levelled against him are false.

The doctor has accused that the victim's family is harassing him by making such false slanders over a land dispute.

It is reported that the court has sent the accused doctor to judicial custody after Barpeta police produced the accused in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Barpeta.

