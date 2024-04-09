Barpeta: Congress LS Candidate Rakibul Hussain slams Assam CM 

Barpeta, April 9: In a press meet held at Rajib Bhawan in Barpeta on Tuesday, Congress MLA and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rakibul Hussain addressed various issues concerning the upcoming elections.

Taking a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Election Commission of India, Hussain criticised the inclusion of 11 assembly segments in one Lok Sabha constituency, Dhubri, with approximately 27 lakh voters. He alleged that this move was made solely to favour his friend, Badruddin Ajmal, without considering the welfare of the people.

Responding to queries regarding MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, Hussain affirmed that Ahmed remains a Congress candidate and that any departure from the party would result in his automatic removal from the MLA position.

Hussain further accused the BJP government of subjecting the people of Assam to various hardships, including increased electricity bills, rising medicine prices, forced evictions, and violence.

Expressing confidence in his electoral prospects, Hussain also expressed faith in the victories of fellow Congress candidates like Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Deep Bayan, Roselina Tirkey, and Hafiz Rashid Chowdhury in the upcoming elections.