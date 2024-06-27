Barpeta: Chairman of financial firm arrested for alleged fraud

Barpeta, June 27: In a significant breakthrough, Barpeta police have arrested Rituparna Pathak, chairman of Shraddha Surabhi Nidhi Limited, on accusations of carrying out fraudulent activities within the organisation.

Customers of the financial firm reported that they had not received their Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) payments on time, contrary to the promises made by the organisation.

Further allegations suggest that the firm offered varying profit percentages to different individuals, raising suspicions of unfair practices.

According to complainants, the financial irregularities became more apparent from February onwards, when customers began experiencing delays in receiving their interest payments.

Faced with these difficulties, customers from various parts of Barpeta filed police complaints. Acting on these reports, Barpeta police conducted an investigation, leading to the detention of the accused.

As of now, police officials have not disclosed any further information regarding the case to the media.