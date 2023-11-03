Barpeta: Burglary captured on CCTV camera, valuables stolen from customer

Barpeta, Nov 3: A burglar in Assam’s Barpeta Town escaped with a bag containing money from a customer who was shopping for gold jewellery. The whole incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.

As per sources, the theft took place at Mahamaya Jewellery in Barpeta town, leaving customers in disbelief. A woman from Sorbhog had visited the shop to buy gold jewellery. The woman was examining the jewellery and her bag containing cash and a mobile phone was kept nearby. The robber took advantage of the opportunity and stole her purse.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at Barpeta Police Station.



