Barpeta boat capsize: NDRF, SDRF step up search for six missing in Brahmaputra

Barpeta, Jan 28: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday joined search and rescue operations to trace six people who went missing after a machine-operated country boat sank in the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday.

Barpeta Revenue Circle Field Officer Jyotirmoy Choudhury said multi-agency search operations resumed on Wednesday morning.

“So far, there is no information about the missing persons. Expert teams are working relentlessly to locate them,” he said, adding that the NDRF has now been deployed alongside other agencies.

At least six people, including four children, went missing after the boat capsized in the river on Tuesday afternoon. The missing have been identified as Madhu Mia (60), Sukurjan Nesa (45), Amina Parbin (8), Rahul Amin (7), Aryan Islam (4) and Junufa Yasmin (5).

Immediately after the incident, personnel from the police, civil administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assisted by local residents, launched rescue operations.

The accident occurred while the boat, carrying 22 passengers, was travelling from Rahampur to Borghul char, a riverine island.

According to officials, the vessel reportedly encountered a whirlpool midstream, causing it to lose balance and sink.

Most of the passengers were rescued by a nearby boat, while the boatman was also saved and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Locals alleged that the boat was operating without basic safety measures. None of the passengers was wearing life jackets, and the small engine-fitted vessel may have ventured into strong currents despite being overcrowded.

The incident has once again highlighted persistent concerns over unsafe ferry operations on the Brahmaputra, where poor enforcement of safety norms continues to put lives at risk despite repeated warnings.





PTI