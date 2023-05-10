Barpeta Bhella murder: E-rickshaw driver killed for homosexuality

Barpeta, May 10: Following the murder of an e-rickshaw driver, police on Tuesday arrested three accused including two juveniles who were reportedly engaged with the incident.

The e-rickshaw driver identified as Putul Ali was a resident of Barpeta district from Bhella village.

Reportedly, the murder took place due to homosexuality, which came to light after the arrests.

Police revealed that 19-year-old Bobidul Khan was arrested but refrained from naming the other two juveniles.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Pradeep Saikia, Bobidul was in a relationship with Putul Ali and Putul Ali's wife also knew about her husband's homosexual character.

Furthermore, police stated that the 43 year old e-rickshaw driver Putul had physical relationship with 19-year-old Bobidul Ali.

Earlier on May 4 Putul Ali went to Dokreshwar, and met Bobidul Khan and two other teenagers where due to some disagreements between them over some issue the two teenagers along with Bobidul killed Putul Ali and buried the body on the bank of the pond.