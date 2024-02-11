Barpeta: Barbaric killing of bull sparks outrage in Sarbhog

Barpeta, Feb 11: The brutal killing of a bull in Sarbhog, Barpeta has stirred up widespread condemnation and outrage among the local community.

The bull met its tragic end after being struck by a tractor, leading to its demise.



Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying incident, where the bull was fatally injured upon collision with the moving tractor. Despite efforts to save the injured animal, it succumbed to its injuries shortly after.



In the days leading up to the incident, concerns had been raised about the erratic behaviour of the bull, which had been roaming the streets of Sarbhog and reportedly posing a threat to residents.



Calls were made to the local authorities and municipal officials to intervene and safely capture the bull for appropriate care and treatment. However, no action was taken, leaving the bull vulnerable to such a tragic fate.



The barbarity of the bull's killing has sparked widespread condemnation, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the inhumane treatment of a living being.



In response to the outcry, organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have filed a formal complaint with the Sarbhog police station, demanding justice and legal action against those responsible for the heinous act.

