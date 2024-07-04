Barpeta: Anganwadi worker robbed in broad daylight

Barpeta, Jul 4: In a brazen act of theft that has sent shockwaves across Barpeta, Assam, two unidentified youths on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain from an Anganwadi worker in broad daylight on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Manju Das from the Budarutup area of Barpeta, was walking along a busy street when the incident occurred.



According to her statement to the police, two youths approached her on a motorcycle, threatened her with a knife, and grabbed her gold necklace, weighing approximately 15 grams.



Following the incident, the miscreants immediately fled from the spot.



The Barpeta Town Police Station has registered a case based on the complaint filed by Das.



This incident has raised serious concerns about public safety in Barpeta.