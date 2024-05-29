Barpeta administration suspends activities due to cyclonic storm

Barpeta, May 29: In accordance with the previous order, the district administration in Barpeta issued a new order on May 28, viewing the probability of incessant rainfall due to cyclonic storm ‘Remal’.

Heavy rainfall along with strong wind is expected in various parts of Barpeta District, following which a yellow alert has been issued, and several instructions have been issued in the order.

According to the order, the movement of all departmental and private boats, vessels, operating ferries, and boat services within the district will be suspended on May 29, 2024. However, emergency services have been exempted from this order.

Fishing activities in Brahmaputra and its tributaries within Barpeta District are barred, according to the order.

Moreover, activities related to swimming in rivers or water bodies, ploughing on agricultural fields, and cattle gazing are instructed to be avoided on May 29, 2024.











