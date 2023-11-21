Barpeta: Acid attack leaves 19-year-old in critical condition, assailant arrested

Barpeta, Nov 21: In a disturbing incident, a young girl became a target of an acid attack in Barpeta, Assam. The attack occurred near Gumir Pathar at a book fair.

The 19-year-old victim was attending a book fair along with her her sister when a miscreant poured acid on her face. The assailant was later identified as Rafizul Islam from Kayakuchi in Barpeta.

The horrifying incident occurred as the victim was on her way home, and the sudden and brutal attack left her in critical condition. Local people acted promptly, rushing her to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she is currently battling for her life.

Meanwhile, the victim's family lodged an FIR at the Kayakuchi police station, accusing Rafizul Islam of attempting to kill her with acid.

The Barpeta police swiftly responded to the incident and arrested Rafizul Islam. It was revealed that the attacker himself had sustained injuries from the acid during the assault and was later admitted to the hospital.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to unravel the motives behind this shocking crime. The incident has sparked concerns in the area.