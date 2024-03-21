86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Barpeta: ABVP demands action against vandalism at Gauhati University

By The Assam Tribune
Barpeta: ABVP demands action against vandalism at Gauhati University
X

Guwahati, Mar 21: After a clash broke out between the Guwahati University Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Guwahati on March 18, members of the ABVP staged a protest in Barpeta, condemning the recent acts of alleged vandalism against their organisation at Gauhati University.

Expressing their outrage, protesters marched through the streets of Barpeta and convened at the Barpeta DC office to submit a memorandum, demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

A spokesperson for ABVP, addressing the media during the protest, stated, "Certain individuals, purportedly affiliated with the Gauhati University Students Union, sought to disrupt ABVP's activities on March 18th by vandalising our banners and posters and subsequently setting them on fire. We urge authorities to identify these culprits and ensure they face appropriate consequences.”

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X