AAP members from Barpeta join nationwide call for Kejriwal's release

Barpeta, April 7: In response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a nationwide fasting programme was organised across various places, including Barpeta, in protest against the BJP government.

Led by Barpeta District AAP General Secretary Pranab Gayan, a six-hour fasting programme took place near the Barpeta DC office. The programme commenced at 11 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. in the evening.

Addressing the media, Pranab Gayan highlighted the purpose of the fasting programme, stating that it aimed to demand the release of Arvind Kejriwal and express solidarity with him.

Gayan further expressed concerns over the alleged use of government machinery by the BJP to disrupt the functioning of the AAP.