Barpeta: 8 students injured as floor of Balagaon High School caves in

Barpeta, May 26: A total of 8 students of Balagaon High School in Barpeta district’s Kalgachia area were injured after a floor collapsed on Friday.

As per sources, the incident took place when the students of Class 6 were attending their class, when the floor caved into a 5-foot pit.

As soon as this incident took place, the school was in a state of panic and there was an atmosphere of fear among the students. The school authorities immediately admitted the injured students to the Chenimari Small Primary Health Centre (PHC), said the school's headmaster, Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, the schools authorities have blamed contractor Pradip Chandra Das who was responsible for the construction work of the classroom.

“Das, a contractor, completed the construction classroom work in 2019 at a cost of Rs 16.72 lakh under the MSDP scheme, but today’s incident has exposed the lack of quality work,” said a teacher.

The incident has evoked strong reactions due to the irresponsible act of the contractor as well as the in-charge engineer for the poor quality of work. They further demanded strong action from the divisional authorities as well as the Barpeta district administration.