Barking deer found dead in Dhubri; suspected poaching raises alarms

Dhubri, May 23: A barking deer was found dead near the forest area of No. 7 Falimari in Chapar, under the Dhubri district in Assam.

The Forest Department suspects that the deer was killed using a bow and arrow, sparking concerns about poaching activities in the region.

The deer, believed to have strayed from the nearby Chakrasila Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food, was discovered by local residents, who promptly alerted the forest authorities. Responding swiftly, forest officials from the Bhagalpur area rescued the deceased animal.

Following the grim discovery, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Forest Department has initiated a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the deer's death and to identify any other individuals involved in this illegal act.

The Chakrasila Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its rich biodiversity, is a protected area that provides habitat to various species, including the barking deer.

The killing of wildlife within and around such sanctuaries undermines conservation efforts and poses a threat to the region's ecological balance.