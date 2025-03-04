Barapani’s secret liquor den busted by Assam Excise

Jorabat, Mar. 4: In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor trade, the Assam Excise department intercepted a truck in Khanapara on Monday night, leading to the discovery of a large-scale illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Meghalaya's Barapani.

The operation, conducted in coordination with Meghalaya Excise authorities, resulted in the seizure of over 3,000 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), along with sophisticated machinery and counterfeit excise materials used in the production and distribution of illicit alcohol.

Acting on intelligence received from a confidential source, a team from the Kamrup Metro Excise department stopped a truck (AS-11-AC-9144) at Khanapara, from which officials recovered approximately 10,000 counterfeit labels of a whiskey brand.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and, during interrogation, revealed the existence of an unlicensed liquor manufacturing facility operating at Barapani in Meghalaya.

Following this lead, a joint operation was launched by the Assam and Meghalaya Excise departments, which uncovered a fully operational illegal distillery engaged in the production of multiple well-known liquor brands. The unit was equipped with blending vats, ENA storage facilities, rotary capping machines, and a complete production line, alongside large quantities of flavouring and colouring agents used in liquor adulteration. Additionally, a significant stockpile of counterfeit excise labels and holograms intended for the Assam and Meghalaya markets was confiscated, highlighting the scale of the illicit enterprise.

The Assam Excise team, led by Debajit Nath, Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup Metro, along with Inspectors Arif Ahmed and Moloy Sameer Dutta, played a crucial role in uncovering the racket. The seized materials and further investigation have been handed over to the Meghalaya Excise department for legal proceedings.

Lauding the success of the operation, Excise Commissioner Jitu Doley, stated, "This crackdown is not just about preventing revenue losses but also about ensuring public health and safety. The consumption of spurious liquor poses a significant risk, and we are committed to intensifying our actions against such illegal activities."

With authorities strengthening enforcement measures, further operations are expected to dismantle similar networks operating across State borders.

