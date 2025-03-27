Barak valley’s ‘Mini Kumbh’ begins: Thousands flock to Hailakandi for Baruni Snan

Hailakandi, March 27: Thousands of devotees gathered at Kapilashram in Siddheswar, Hailakandi district, on Thursday, to take a holy dip in the Barak River as part of the annual Baruni Snan, a ritual often referred to as the "Mini Kumbh" of South Assam's Barak Valley.

Marking the occasion, the fortnight-long Baruni Mela also commenced, drawing devotees from across the region.

Sujan Bhattacharjee, secretary of the Baruni Mela Committee, said scores of people are expected to take the sacred bath throughout the day.

“Just like the Maha Kumbh, devotees believe that bathing in the river during this time washes away sins and brings purity. That’s why it is often called the ‘Mini Kumbh’ of Barak,” he explained.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to manage the crowd, with a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) kept on standby near the river to ensure safety.

The ritual bathing began early in the morning, coinciding with Madhukrishna Trayodashi and Satabhisha Nakshatra.

Many devotees also arrived to immerse the ashes (asthi) of their departed loved ones and perform tarpan, as it is believed that on this particular day, the river transforms into a Triveni Sangam— a sacred confluence of rivers.

According to local beliefs, those who take a dip in the river on this occasion are relieved of all sins.

The historic Siddheswar Temple, also known as Kapilashram or Kapil Muni’s Ashram, is a key spiritual site in the region.

Located about 25 km from Hailakandi, in Thandapur near Panchgram, the temple is considered one of the oldest in Barak Valley and holds deep mythological significance.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple sits on an ancient rock formation along the banks of the Barak River.

The Shivling inside, carved from stone, is believed to have been installed by the revered sage Kapila, an ancient Indian philosopher.

With the Baruni Mela underway, thousands of devotees are expected to continue arriving at the temple over the next fortnight, making it a vibrant centre of religious and cultural activity.