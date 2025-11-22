Barak Valley’s East–West Corridor to open by Jan 2026; 4-lane by April: Rai

Silchar, Nov 22: Signalling a major breakthrough in one of Barak Valley’s most anticipated infrastructure projects, Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai, on Saturday, announced that the long-pending East–West Corridor will be opened to the public by January 2026.

Rai made the announcement after an extensive inspection of more than 60 km of the corridor, from Balacherra to Mahur, alongside Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha and NHIDCL officials.

He highlighted significant progress across key stretches, particularly the Jatinga–Harangajao segment, where construction is now nearing completion.

“Vehicles will be able to use the new two-lane alignment by January 2026, with final touches expected to be completed within two to two-and-a-half months,” Rai said.

He added that while two-lane traffic on the new alignment will begin by January 31, 2026, the full four-lane corridor is expected to be completed by April 2026, marking what he described as a “new phase of growth and improved connectivity for the region”.

Rai further informed that work on the Rs 1,674-crore corridor is progressing rapidly, with land acquisition issues now reduced from five villages to just one. He expressed confidence that the remaining concerns would be resolved soon.

The Minister outlined key milestones, including major work between NERIM Bungalow and Harangajao, final progress on the Jatinga–Harangajao stretch and the new alignment’s near readiness for public use.

Reaffirming Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s project timeline, Rai said the work is “moving exactly as planned.”

He also used the occasion to criticise the former Congress-led government, alleging that it delayed the project for 12 years.

“They withheld environmental clearances from 2004 to 2016, keeping Barak Valley underdeveloped. Only after the BJP came to power did the corridor receive approval,” he said.

Calling the East–West Corridor a transformative project for the Barak Valley, Rai said it will significantly reduce travel time, improve connectivity, and boost trade and economic activity across the region.