Barak Valley rejoices as BJP picks two Cabinet ministers for first time in 9 years

Silchar, Dec 5: The Chief Minister's announcement of new Cabinet inductees has sent a wave of joy through Barak Valley—and with good reason. Among the new appointees are two legislators from southern Assam - Krishnendu Paul, MLA from Patharkandi, and Kaushik Rai, MLA from Lakhipur.

This is the first time in nine years that the BJP-led government has included two Cabinet ministers from southern Assam. Since the BJP came to power in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, former minister and current Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya was the region's sole representative in the Cabinet.

The Chief Minister’s recent visit to Barak Valley had raised hopes for better representation. During his visit, he had hinted at appointing legislators from the region in the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle following the by-polls.

Reacting to the development, Patharkandi MLA Paul expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his trust and took a swipe at the previous Congress-led governments.

"Yes, the Congress government had ministers from Barak, but what did they actually do for the valley? The Congress is nothing more than a paper tiger," said Paul in response to Congress allegations that the BJP neglected the valley by limiting its Cabinet representation to just one minister.

Paul also reiterated his commitment to development, aligning himself with the party's vision. "Since the BJP took over, many major projects have been sanctioned and completed. We have been chosen to serve as ministers, and I will remain fully dedicated to my duties," he asserted.

Kaushik Rai, the MLA from Lakhipur, described his new role as a "massive responsibility".

"It has been an incredible experience to represent the people of Lakhipur as their legislator, but this appointment brings even greater responsibilities. I thank the Chief Minister for his dynamic leadership and congratulate my colleague, the MLA from Patharkandi. Together, we will work tirelessly for the development of Barak Valley and the state as a whole," he said.