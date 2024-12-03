Barak Valley rallies against minority persecution in B'desh; diplomatic, trade suspension urged

Silchar, Dec 3: Protests have intensified across Barak Valley, with citizens condemning the persecution of minority communities in Bangladesh and demanding immediate intervention to halt the atrocities against Hindus.

In Silchar, student bodies, traders' associations, journalists, and local residents came together on Tuesday to voice their concerns.

Responding to a call by the Indian Forum for Bangladesh Peace, supported by organisations like the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA) and the Silchar Press Club, hundreds joined a rally to protest attacks on Hindus and monks in Bangladesh.

Participants chanted slogans condemning the treatment of minorities in the neighbouring country. Eminent residents, authors, and journalists also called upon the Centre to sever diplomatic and economic ties with Bangladesh until the situation improves.

ACKHSA Chief Adviser Rupam Nandi Purkayastha alleged that the interim Bangladesh government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is oppressing Hindus with tacit support from foreign powers, including China, Pakistan, and the US.

“We will not remain silent. Our protests will escalate to the highest level,” Purkayastha declared.

Silchar Press Club Secretary Shankar Dey urged collective action to oppose the persecution, while traders in Silchar expressed support for suspending trade with Bangladesh.

Members of the Assam Chamber of Commerce (Southern Assam chapter) and the Food Grains and Merchants Association called for the immediate cessation of trade links with the neighbouring country.

Security beefed up along border

In light of the unrest in Bangladesh, security in Assam’s border districts, including Cachar and Sribhumi, has been heightened.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Southern Assam Range) KJ Saikia confirmed that joint patrolling with the Border Security Force (BSF) is ongoing, and round-the-clock surveillance is being maintained in porous border areas.

Saikia also urged citizens not to take the law into their hands, assuring that the situation is under control.

Sribhumi Superintendent of Police PP Das told The Assam Tribune that no infiltration incidents have been reported following the unrest.

Meanwhile, the ongoing 5th edition of the Global Expo in Silchar, which previously included Bangladesh as a participant, has omitted the country from this year’s event.

Banners and hoardings mentioning Bangladesh alongside Thailand and Afghanistan were reportedly altered to exclude Bangladesh following the recent developments.