Barak Valley ministers vow to drive growth in region, outline plans

Silchar, Dec 12: The newly inducted ministers from Barak Valley, Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, have pledged to work in tandem to accelerate development in the region, while contributing to the overall progress of Assam.

After assuming their ministerial responsibilities, the two leaders received a rousing welcome on their arrival in Silchar on Thursday, greeted by BJP MLAs, party leaders, and thousands of supporters.

Rai, Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, hailed the creation of the Barak Valley Development Department as a “historic and bold move”.

He attributed the initiative to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision for Southern Assam, stating, “Our Chief Minister, keen to usher in progress across southern Assam, has formed this new and dedicated department for the valley.”

Rai assured residents that the department would collaborate closely with other government agencies to ensure accelerated development in key areas.

He also announced that the department would operate from both Dispur and the upcoming Mini Secretariat in Silchar, which is expected to be completed within the next year.

Highlighting ongoing state-wide initiatives, Rai noted that the government has launched a 12-day special campaign from December 11 to bolster comprehensive development in sectors such as education, finance, industry, and revenue.

Additionally, Rai announced plans to revamp the Public Distribution System, with ration card distribution set to begin on December 15. He also urged party members to work as a cohesive unit ahead of crucial elections, including the Silchar Municipal Corporation and Panchayat polls slated for early next year.

Meanwhile, Paul, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and PWD (PMGSY), also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that his assigned departments play a vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of maximising farmers' incomes.

“There is significant work to be done in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary,” Paul said, adding that schemes to enhance milk production are in the pipeline.

He also promised special attention to improving water availability at Son Beel, Asia’s second-largest wetland, and Chatla in Cachar to boost fish production.

"This will not only meet local demands but also increase exports to other states and potentially abroad,” he added.