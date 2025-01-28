Barak Valley Development dept reviews key infrastructure projects worth Rs. 22,623 crore

Silchar, Jan 28: The first review meeting of the Barak Valley Development Department, chaired by Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, took place on Monday.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours, focused on critical infrastructure projects aimed at accelerating the region's growth. It also covered various ongoing and upcoming projects worth Rs 22,623 crore, with a special emphasis on infrastructure development.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Minister Rai expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the first minister of the newly formed Barak Valley Development Department.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for establishing this department, saying that it will "serve as a bridge between the aspirations of the people of southern Assam and the state's ongoing development initiatives".

"The formation of the Barak Valley Development Department is a bold and visionary decision by the Chief Minister, echoing the steps taken by former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the Ministry of DoNER. This department will play a vital role in advancing the aspirations of our people and facilitating progress in the region. With the establishment of the Mini Secretariat, which is 45% financially completed, we are moving forward with our development goals," Rai said.

During the meeting, Minister Rai highlighted 25 critical projects that aim to accelerate infrastructure development across the region. These projects, worth an estimated Rs 22,623 crore, encompass both state and central schemes, focusing on strengthening existing infrastructure and facilitating the completion of new ones.

The Mini Secretariat, which will house the Barak Valley Development Department’s office, is slated for completion by September this year, with an investment of Rs 135 crore. The secretary of the department, former Hailakandi District Commissioner Adil Khan IAS, has been appointed to ensure the smooth functioning of the department.

Rai also shared updates on other significant development projects, including the second medical college at RK Nagar in Sribhumi district, which is set to be completed by 2027 with a funding of Rs 631 crore. Additionally, the 500-bedded hospital at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, for which Rs 165 crore has been sanctioned, is expected to be completed by October.

Another landmark project announced by the Chief Minister is the construction of a new express highway connecting Umiam in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya to Panchgram in Barak Valley. This 285-km highway will significantly reduce travel time between Barak Valley and Guwahati, cutting it down to just 4-5 hours.

The total cost of this project is expected to be Rs 25,000 crore, with Rs 12,000 crore allocated for civil construction and Rs 13,000 crore earmarked for land acquisition.

The review meeting also discussed the rapid acceleration of project implementation, ensuring timely completion, and reinforcing the region’s development momentum.

Minister Rai further stressed on the importance of the department’s role in ensuring that Barak Valley receives the attention and resources it deserves, reinforcing the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable growth and improving the living standards of the people in this vital region of Assam.

By Staff Correspondent