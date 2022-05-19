Barak Valley DCs hold joint meet on flood crisis management

Silchar, May 19: At a time when water level of river Barak and its tributaries are swelling inundating more areas of Cachar district and also people across Karimganj and Hailakandi districts are apprehending crisis of essential items, the Administrative heads of the three districts of Barak Valley held a joint meeting at Silchar on Wednesday.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli along with her Karimganj counterpart Mridul Yadav and Hailakandi DC Rohan Kumar Jha held talks with the wholesale and retail merchant associations of the three districts along with LPG and Oil Suppliers and Godown owners at the DRDA Conference hall here. "There is no shortage of stock of essentials amidst the flood situation across the three districts. We have been assured by the retail and wholesale dealers. We have enough stock of essential food items for the next 15 days minimum and even if there is need to procure items, the districts will cooperate to mitigate the crisis. A WhatsApp number 7002178162 has been opened for people to register complaint with related video clips if any foul play regarding sale of potato or onion is done by any vendor during this crisis. I request the public not to pay heed to any rumour of crisis and purchase at inflated cost. Even if there is a forecast of more rain in the next two days, the weather is likely to clear soon and all the roads will be opening as well. People in the relief camps will be given food and other necessary items," said Jalli.

On the other hand, The Deputy Commissioner has urged people of the district not to step out of their homes unless there is an emergent need. Sharing a video message, Jalli said, "There has been heavy rain over the past few days. We are faced with flood situation as the rivers have swelled and water is entering into more areas across the district. Barring all those engaged in essential service, I request people who are not affected by flood, not to step out of their homes unless there is any serious need and unnecessarily create traffic congestion which deters the efforts to reach out to the victims with relief materials on time. This appeal is also a specific order that people who throng sites near the river to see the water level must not venture out any further. The masses must realise the gravity of the situation and cooperate with the administration to fight through the period," She maintained. Power supply across Malugram and other areas have been disconnected by the APDCL authorities owing to brisk rise in the water level of river Barak. The authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Karimganj Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav informed that since water has entered in Karimganj town, there are six relief camps opened in Karimganj and two relief camps have been opened in Badarpur town area. Asked about the stock of petroleum, Yadav informed that 2 lakh litres of fuel is in store for now. Hailakandi DC Rohan Kumar Jha informed that six villages in Alagapur circle of the district and GR are being provided to all of them.